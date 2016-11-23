Festive fun at the Broadbent Theatre

A theatrical feast of all things festive takes place at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby this Saturday.

From songs to sketches, The Festive Festival has it all.

Programmes are available free of charge and include the words to many of the songs so you can join if you want to.

Mince pies and hot chocolate will be available to get you feeling festive, along with a tombola.

This family friendly performance is suitable for audience members of all ages, with tickets £5.

The fun continues at the theatre after Christmas too, when the Lindsey Rural Players present their annual pantomime.

This year it is Red Riding Hood, which runs over three weekends, starting on Friday January 20, with tickets £10 and £9 (family £30).

To book tickets for either of the productions, call the box office on 0300 400 0101 or visit broadbenttheatre.org