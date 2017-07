Have your say

Auditions are being held next week for Horncastle Theatre Company’s forthcoming bedroom farce.

Open to members and non-members, the auditions take place on July 24 and 26.

The production will be staged at The Lion Theatre from November 29 to December 2.

Auditions will start at 7.30pm in the Theatre.

For more on the theatre, visit their Facebook page or go to horncastletheatre.co.uk