Dickens of a festive tale at Woodhall Spa

A classic Dickens tale will be brought to life later this month to get people in the festive mood - unlike the story’s main character.

A Christmas Carol has been especially adapted for the stage by award-winning writer Laura Turner and will be performed by The Chapterhouse Theatre Company

On Christmas Eve, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a terrifying journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three fearsome ghosts determined to make him realize the true meaning of Christmas.

A Christmas Carol - complete with period costume, song, dance and a magnificent, original musical score - will be performed at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa on Sunday November 20 at 7pm.

Tickets cost £15 and £11, with a family tickets at £44, from 01526 352411 or online at www.seetickets.com