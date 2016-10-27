Bringing the West End theatre to the area with top stage show

Two of the biggest names in the acting business can be seen in Corby when a West End theatre show comes to the area.

The Entertainer can be seen on Saturday November 5 at The Core at Corby Cube.

The show, which is a recording of a live broadcast which took place on Tuesday October 27.

Kenneth Branagh stars in the show alongside John Hurt in a show which is directed by Rob Ashford.

Set against the backdrop of post-war Britain, John Osborne‘s modern classic conjures the seedy glamour of the old music halls for an explosive examination of public masks and private torment.

Rob Ashford directs Kenneth Branagh as Archie Rice, with John Hurt as Billy Rice in the final production for Plays at the Garrick season.

Kenneth Branagh is fresh from directing and appearing in a recent West End version of Romeo and Juliet while John Hurt has starred in many films including The Elephant Man and Alien.

The screening starts at 7pm.

For more information or to book tickets in advance call the ticket office on 01536 47040 or alternatively visit www.thecorecorby.com.