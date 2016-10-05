Back to the classroom at Horncastle’s Lion Theatre

MJS Productions version of John Godber’s “Teechers” is currently touring the region – and next week it is in Horncastle.

The pacey, energetic and funny show has received rave reviews.

“We have been blown away by the reviews and comments the audiences have been making,” said show director Matt Sargent.

“The hard work in rehearsal has paid off.”

The play is based on three school leavers putting on an end-of-year show about school life. The three actors are challenged with playing a wide range of roles as well as delivering comedy and emotive scenes.

From the horny head to the thuggish bully, the pathetic French assistant to classroom ninjas – the show has it all.

Teechers is at the Lion Theatre next Wednesday, October 12, at 7.30pm, with tickets from Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 526566.