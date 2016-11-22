Ayckbourn farce on Horncastle stage

See How The Other Half Loves at Horncastle’s Lion Theatre from tomorrow (Wednesday, November 23).

The action alternates between one dinner party and another, with the pace picking up as it goes along in highly farcical fashion.

The audience will be expected to keep up with the Fosters’ dinner on Thursday and the Phillips’ dinner on the Friday, with hilarious results in true Alan Ayckbourn style.

The play runs to Saturday, with tickets £7 and £6 from The Music Shop in Bull Ring or 01507 526566.

Tickets for the pantomime, Puss in Boots, will also be going on sale soon.

Performances are from January 25 to 28 and February 1 to 4, at 7.30pm nightly and Saturday matinees.

All tickets are £7, no concessions available.

They will be available from the Music Shop from Thursday December 1.