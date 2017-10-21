A classic Christmas tale at the Petwood

Dickens’s classic festive tale comes to Woodhall Spa’s Petwood Hotel next month.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is touring a stunning adaptation of A Christmas Carol, by award-winning writer Laura Turner.

On Christmas Eve, the most magical night of the year, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a terrifying journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three fearsome ghosts determined to make him realise the true meaning of Christmas.

Complete with beautiful period costume, song, dance and a magnificent musical score, the seasonal ghost story is brought alive in this most traditional of productions.

Join Scrooge on his magical journey at the Petwood on Sunday November 19, at 7pm.

Tickets £15 and £11 from the Petwood on 01526 352411, See Tickets on 0871 220 0260 or www.seetickets.com