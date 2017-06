As part of the Zero Degrees Festival, The Big Comedy Weekend takes place at Louth.

For children, Mrs Green’s Comedy Cafe will be held at Larders II at 12.30pm on Saturday, July 1, and The Kids’ Court comes to town at 2.30pm in the Trinity Centre.

The Big Comedy Night is at the British Legion and Sunday, July 2, sees Jim Smallman at The Brown Cow and a Vintage Day in the market place.

Visit www.zerodegreeslouth.org.uk for tickets and details.