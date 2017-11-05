Sky’s the limit for sparkling seasonal project in Horncastle

Organisers of the annual Christmas Tree Festival at a Horncastle Church are hoping people will take a ‘star’-ring role this year.

Over the past few years, the popular event at St Mary’s has included a community project and this year is no different.

Last year it was feathers for the angels’ wings and this year eyes continue to look upward to the skies to make some stars.

“Last year’s community project was really well supported and so we hope people will get creative again and help create a galaxy of stars,” said Linda Patrick, one of the event organisers.

“The stars can be decorated in any way - the shinier the better - and will act as a shimmering backdrop to the Christmas Tree Festival.”

Pre-cut star shapes are available at a number of outlets around the town and at the church.

Participating shops will be displaying a poster.

Decorate the star in any way and return to the shop or direct to the church by November 30.

Linda added: “If people want to make their own stars, that will be great too.

“They can be made out of paper, card or fabric and can be any size.”

The Christmas Tree Festival itself will take place over the weekend of December 9 and 10, with the Sunday also being the date for the Victorian Christmas Market.