Settle in for mystery and horror at Nettleton Village Hall

Be prepared for a spine-chilling evening as spooky tales are told in Nettleton Village Hall next month.

Acclaimed television and Royal Shakespeare Company actor Ian Hogg will frighten the life out of the audience as he reprises his role as the Man in Black.

He will be reading his tales of mystery and horror on Saturday, February 4, to raise money for Nettleton Parish Church organ fund.

Steady your nerves with a drink from the bar or calm yourself with a cup of tea, as both will be on sale.

As well as roles in classics such as Shakespeare’s King Lear and Charles Dickens’ Bleak House, Ian also played the lead in police drama Rockliffe’s Babies and has appeared in EastEnders, Midsummer Murders and Waking the Dead.

Advance tickets for the Nettleton evening cost £8 (£9 on the night), under 16s free, from The Painted Tree or 01673 828478