Pumping up the fun at Dogdyke

Enjoy a summer’s afternoon this Sunday, August 6, exploring the Dogdyke Pumping Station.

Go along between 1.30pm and 4.30pm to see both pumps working; the unique 1856 Bradley and Craven beam engine being in steam, along with the Lincoln built Ruston and Hornsby diesel of 1940.

Set in lovely grounds by the River Witham, it has interest for all the family and admission is free.

On Sunday, Janice Nickolls, secretary of the Lincolnshire Longwool Sheep Breeders Association, will be demonstrating the craft of spinning a Longwool fleece and talking about the county’s Longwool breed.

In the cottage, there will be a refreshment room serving home made cakes.

The museum displays explore the history of the site and the people who lived and worked there.

Dogdyke is east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153.