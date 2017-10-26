Prepare to be scared at hospice frightnight

If you go down to woods this weekend you’re sure for a shocking surprise!

Andy’s at St Andrew’s are holding their frightening fundraiser Scare Fest at Chambers Farm Wood, near Wragby this Saturday, October 28.

By day, the woods is bursting with wildlife and care-free walkers, but on a dark, dingy October night, the fundraising team at St Andrew’s Hospice will transform this popular beauty spot into a horrifying Halloween spectacular of spooky proportions!

The Scare Fest is being staged to raise money for Andy’s at St Andrew’s, the Grimsby-based children’s hospice that serves the whole of Lincolnshire, Hull and the East Riding.

Scare Fest is open to ages 14 and over and costs £10 to register prior to the event and £15 on the night.

Full details and sign-up at www.standrewshospice.com/scarefest or call 01472 571266.