Popular Lincolnshire walking festival makes welcome return

Now in its third year, it’s time to get your boots on for the return of the popular South Lincolnshire Walking Festival from Saturday 23rd September until Saturday October 29.

The festival offers 56 walks celebrating the varied countryside in North & South Kesteven, Boston and South Holland.

All the walks take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and reflect the varied Lincolnshire countryside, from marshes and fenland to woods, parkland, riverbanks, towns, railway tracks and hills.

Walks vary from one mile to 13 miles and everything in-between, led by organisations such as the Ramblers, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Lincolnshire County Council, RSPB as well as Heritage Lincolnshire.

The official launch is at 10am at the South Lincolnshire Walking Festival tent on The Meadows in Stamford on Saturday September 23, to coincide with the Stamford Georgian Festival, which runs from September 21-24, offering plenty more to do on the day.

The launch day offers two walks showcasing the wonderful views from Stamford across the Fens and four counties and another along the river enjoying the local wildlife.

For families, there is a guided walk through the centre of Stamford following the popular local children’s town trail.

This year, the aim is to encourage more people to join the walks, as part of Lincolnshire County Council’s three-year Access Lincoln project, supported by the Department of Transport.

To encourage this, there are plenty of short walks to enjoy, including circular walks that return by train, family trails, and public sculpture walks.

If you would like to take part but haven’t picked up a brochure, go to the festival website www.southlincswalking.com or the Facebook or Twitter pages to find out more.

Alison Berwick, Heritage Lincolnshire’s Senior Manager, said: “We are delighted once again to co-ordinate this highly successful walking festival in South Lincolnshire thanks to our partners, supporters and volunteers.

“Most of our walks this year are free, but for some, we are inviting donations to support a variety of good causes.

“Do consider making a donation towards the cost of the festival to help us ensure that we can continue to operate this wonderful celebration of Lincolnshire landscapes.” To make a donation, visit the website www.southlincswalking.com and make a secure payment directly online, or contact Heritage Lincolnshire on 01529 461499 on how to make a donation.

The festival is organised by Heritage Lincolnshire, with funding from Lincolnshire County Council Access Lincoln, North Kesteven District Council, South Kesteven District Council and The Ramblers Association in Lincolnshire.