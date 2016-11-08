Paul Foot at Lincoln after Fringe hit

Follow a sell-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, comedian Paul Foot brings his madcap humour to Lincoln this month.

Two years in the making, his all new show is titled Tis a Pity She’s a Piglet.

Professor Ketchup and his camembert piglet join forces as Paul tackles the big issues such as terrorism, Ant ‘n Dec, immigration, the X-Factor and breakfast.

The show is at The Engine Shed Platform on Friday, November 25.

Tickets costing £13.50 are available from www.engineshed.co.uk or call 0844 8888 766.