Out of the Hat at Horncastle Theatre

Join CAODS during their 2017 tour of Lincolnshire as they head to Horncastle this weekend.

This award-winning company are ready to entice you with a magical evening of song, dance and laughter - ‘Out of the Hat’.

A variety show like no other, with a magical twist supplied by the talents of the amazing Brian Hellyer.

The show features music from some of the most popular musicals (both modern and traditional) ever staged, together with mesmerising dance routines and comedy sketches, all ages are sure to find ‘Out of the Hat’ delightfully entertaining.

Featuring songs from shows such as: South Pacific, Rock of Ages, Mary Poppins, Starlight Express, We Will Rock You, The Wedding Singer and many more, plus a collection of hilarious sketches and skits.

With a wave of a magic wand, they will bring the world of musical theatre to life before your very eyes; you just won’t believe what they can pull out of the hat!

The show takes place this Saturday, July 22, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 and £7 from Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 526566.