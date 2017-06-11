Talented TV finalist back at Woodhall Spa

A former Britain’s Got Talent finalist will be playing at this month’s Music for Woodhall concert.

Jean Martyn wowed the audience and the judges with her keyboard skills and bubbly personality back in 2011.

Jean’s range of music is vast, extending from classical to jazz and modern dance.

She truly excels when playing her own magnificent arrangements of music from the great West End musicals, then switching instantly to rock & roll with Jerry Lee Lewis and ‘Great Balls of Fire’.

She moves effortlessly between grand piano, electronic keyboards, 1930s’ Wurlitzers and Compton cinema organs.

Musically trained at Trinity College, Trent Park and The Guildhall School of Music, London, Jean is the only female organist to have recorded on the famous Blackpool Tower Wurlitzer Organ during the last 50 years.

Jean makes several appearances each year in Europe and America in addition to her programme of tours around the UK.

The Woodhall Spa concert will be held in St Peter’s Hall on Tuesday, June 20, starting at 7.30pm, with admission £7.

More details from 01526 353225 or www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.