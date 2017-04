Voted the UK’s official number one tribute to the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner, Totally Tina is heading to Grimsby Auditorium this Saturday, April 1.

Liverpool born and based singer Justine Riddoch leads the cast of the show, which focuses on Tina’s live concert career, replicating scenes from various tours over the last 50 years.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £18 and £19.50 from the box office on 0300 200 0035 or online at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk