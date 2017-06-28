Ruffs time to mark Dogdyke Ruby event

A night of music and a gala day will mark the 40th anniversary of the Dogdyke Pumping Station at Tattershall Bridge.

The Billinghay Ruffs will be performing their popular mix of Lincolnshire humour with rousing folk music in the grounds of the pumping station this Saturday, July 1.

Gates open at 6pm for a 7pm start, with tickets £7.50 on the door or in advance from 01526 342039 or 01205 366359.

Take along your own drinks and a picnic for a great night of entertainment.

On Sunday, July 2, the pumping station will be holding a gala day, from noon to 5pm.

Entry is free and there is the chance to see both the 1856 steam operated beam pumping engine and the 1940 Ruston and Hornsby oil engine in action.

There will also be displays and stalls, plus an anniversary flypast from The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.