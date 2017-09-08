Ric Sanders Trio at Faldingworth Hall

The Ric Sanders Trio is the featured artist at this month’s entertainment evening in Faldingworth Memorial Hall.

Since 1985, Ric Sanders has been the fiddle player in Fairport Convention.

In the late 70s, he played in both Soft Machine and the Albion Band and it was in the latter he met Michael Gregory.

Ric’s association with guitarist and vocalist Vo Fletcher goes back further – they played together as teenagers.

It was inevitable these three pals would play together, and over the last decade they have been involved in many projects,

Over the last couple of years though, they have taken a different direction, reconnecting with the music closest to their hearts - music firmly rooted in the blues and they love playing it.

The concert is on Saturday, September 16, starting at 8pm, with tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com .