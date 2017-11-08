Remembrance evening by Woodhall singers

The Spa Singers will be in concert tonight (Wednesday, November 8) as part of the local Remembrance commemorations.

They will be presenting ‘We Will Remember’ at St Peter’s Church in Woodhall Spa’s The Broadway .

The programme will contain a collection of songs poems and readings to honour the fallen of war and conflict.

The concert, which will last around 70 minutes, starts at 7.30pm and admission is free.