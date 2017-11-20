Relive summer that changed the world at Grimsby Auditoirum

Take a nostalgic journey to the incredible summer of 1967 at Grimsby Auditorium this week.

The Summer of Love anniversary concert is a celebration of the flowers, psychedelia, freedom, peace, love and a whole host of unforgettable music that inspired a generation.

It was the summer that became one of the most important cultural moments in history.

Featuring original footage captured in the era, The Summer of Love blends film from the defining decade with a full live band to create a phenomenal performance of hits, such as ‘California Dreaming’, ‘San Francisco’, ‘Turn Turn Turn’, ‘Somebody To Love’, ‘Happy Together’, ‘Brown Eyed Girl’, and more than 40 more classics from the sensational summer.

The 1960’s proved to be a turbulent, political decade, and one of many changes. These struggles had a lasting impact on the decade, and are an important part of the show.

Events such as Haight Ashbury, Vietnam, race tensions in the states, experimentations with drugs, youth culture and the draft are respectfully covered within the show.

Director Stuart Price said: “It’s a celebration of the culture of the era and it’s a celebration of the freedom and the love of the era.

"1967 was a time of real change - artists such as The Doors and Jimmy Hendrix were pushing musical boundaries that inspired generations to come.

"There was a real energy about the recordings back then and we want to make sure that this concert captures that energy - taking the audience right back in time.”

Musical Director Jake Field leads a world class live band featuring many West End musicians and vocalists in this dynamic concert performance.

He added “This show brings together all the elements that made The Summer of Love in 1967 so special and iconic.

"The music is set against a backdrop of original and nostalgic 1960’s film footage that documents the key political and cultural at that time.”

The tour, produced by Maple Tree Entertainment Ltd, wqill be at Grimsby Auditorium on Tuesday November 21.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £21 and £23; children £11 from the box office on 0300 300 0035 or book on line at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk