The next concert for the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society at Louth Town Hall takes place this Sunday, April 9.

Making his yearly visit to play the Compton Theatre Organ will be former Tower Ballroom, Blackpool organist Nicholas Martin.

Doors open at 2pm, with the concert starting at 2.30pm.

Admission is £5, payable at the door, with more details at www.nltops.co.uk .