Organist Janet back at Woodhall Spa hall

Music for Woodhall welcomes back Janet Dowsett to play for them in St Peter’s Hall on Tuesday, October 17.

Janet has travelled extensively in the UK and abroad as a performer on electronic and theatre pipe organs.

She combines a career as a performer with that of teacher, on both organ and keyboards, and she is also a senior examiner for the London College of Music.

She also writes for various publications and holds both the FLCM and LLCM diplomas.

Janet’s easy personality is always a hit with concert goers -and her programme is always suited to the age group of her audience.

She also makes sure her concert programme evolves over a period of a few months, so there will always be something new to hear.

The Woodhall Spa music night begins at 7.30pm, with admission £7.