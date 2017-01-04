New season of music begins at North Lincs Organ Preservation Society

The first concert of the new year for the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society will feature Andrew Nix.

The Selby organist has established himself on the organ circuit not only as a musician but also as an entertainer.

He will be making a welcome return to the Louth Town Hall venue this Sunday, January 8, to play the Compton Theatre Organ.

Doors open at 2pm, with the concert starting at 2.30pm.

Admission is £5, which is payable at the door.

More details on , 01472 812490 or www.nltops.co.uk