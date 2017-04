A feast for the eyes and the ears takes to the stage at Mareham le Fen Village Hall this Saturday, April 1.

Country blues duo Rag Mama Rag has a varied repertoire of 1920s and 30s American music, encompassing Mississippi Blues, early White Country tunes and many other regional styles of the period.

Tickets for the concert cost £10 from 01507 568651 or email boxoffice@marehamlefenvillagehall.co.uk

Doors 7pm; show 7.30pm.