Military wives join next generation choir

Members of the Coningsby Military Wives Choir are tuning up for a concert in Boston later this month.

Formed in October 2012, in April 2013 the choir officially joined the Military Wives Choirs Foundation charity-a network of more than 75 choirs supporting women in the British military community in the UK, Germany, Cyprus and further afield.

Members of the choir have been brought together by their connection to the military and their love of singing, giving them a community, where otherwise many would be isolated through repeated moves or absent husbands.

On Saturday August 26, they will be in concert at Boston Stump (St Botolph’s Church), where they will be joined by The Royal Air Force Air Cadet National Choir.

The concert evening starts at 7pm and admission is £8 per person, with under 15s £5.