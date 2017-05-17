Michael Jackson Tribute Promises a Thriller at The Venue, Lincoln

The act billed as the world’s number one Michael Jackson tribute is aiming to provide a ‘Thriller’ for fans at Bishop Grosseteste University this Friday, May 19.

Navi is the only Michael Jackson tribute to have worked for Michael Jackson for 17 years (from 1992 until 2009), promoting albums and concerts, as well as acting as a decoy for the singer in public appearances.

In a 25-year career as a Michael Jackson tribute act, Navi has appeared in more than 300 cities in 58 different countries.

He has performed at Michael Jackson’s birthday parties in Los Angeles and New York, visited the singer’s Neverland Ranch and been invited twice to appear on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

He closed the show at the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix to well over 20,000 people and has been featured on numerous TV programmes and in newspapers.

Navi stars in a new film entitled ‘Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland’ which is due to be released in cinemas this month.

“With a winning combination of authentic vocals, energetic dance moves and a striking resemblance to the original, Navi is bringing the ultimate Michael Jackson tribute show to Lincoln that will have you believing that the magic of Michael Jackson lives on!” said Hannah Clipsham, Events Manager at BGU.

Tickets for Navi – Chosen by Michael cost £15 and are available online at The Venue website: www.thevenuelincoln.co.uk

The show starts at 7.30pm.