Matthew opens year at Music for Woodhall

Internationally renowned organist Matthew Bason will get Music for Woodhall off to a flying start in 2017.

He will be performing in the Spa’s St Peter’s Hall on Tuesday, January 17.

Matthew began his performing career in 1994, working at a range of venues as a pianist and organist.

He played his first solo organ recital in July of that year, at Hadlow Down, East Sussex.

He furthered his musical interests, activities and performances whilst studying at the University of Reading,graduating with a BA(Ed) Honours degree in Music and Education in 2002.

Since 1994, his reputation has grown to an international level, making regular trips to mainland Europe, USA and Canada to play concerts.

The Woodhall Spa concert starts at 7.30pm, with admission £7.

Details on 01526 353225.