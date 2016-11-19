Legendary Nighthawks at Holton le Moor

This week’s Blues Session at the Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor (Sunday, November 20) features The Legendary Nighthawks, playing Blues in Contemporary Electric, Harmonica and Southern Blues Rock styles.

Fronted by Harmonica/vocalist Dave Hunt, whose album Whiskey and Demons is receiving favourable reviews across the Blues media, the five piece “NightHawks” is made up of musicians with years of experience with top bands and includes keyboard player Dave Formula, originally with St Louis Union, New Romantic ensemble Visage to name just a couple .

Turning pro at 18, Hunt’s gained a lot of recognition playing at prestigious blues festivals in Europe, and even for Harley Davidson and Fiesta gigs.

His debut album, Box Full of Blues, received airplay from Paul Jones on BBC Radio 2. It also reached the top 20 in the Independent Blues Broadcasters’ Association (IBBA) chart, and was voted Album of the Week in the Hit Tracks Top 100.

On balance, they lean more to the rock side of blues, but his energy and good-natured, conversational tone make up a show of traditional and modern blues, delivered with good humour.

The show starts at 4pm and the door charge is £8.