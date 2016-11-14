Last call for Foster and Allen tickets for Louth show

International recording artists Foster & Allen are celebrating their 40th Anniversary together and they will be appearing at Louth Town Hall this Saturday.

They are bringing with them their full show, their own fantastic style and easy listening sound, which remains as fresh as ever.

The Foster & Allen story began in the 1970s, when Mick and Tony were playing in Country Music bands around Ireland.

They have now sold more than 20 million albums and DVDs worldwide.

Just a few tickets remain for their Louth concert, priced £27.57.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk or call 01507 354336.