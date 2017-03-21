Joseph’s Joe in Grimsby show

Singer Joe McElderry is launching a national tour this summer to coincide with the release of his new album and he will be heading to Grimsby.

Saturday Night at The Movies will be released in July, but his new single Gloria has been released in time for Mother’s Day.

The album includes iconic hits from film and theatre.

Number 1 and platinum selling artist Joe has already released four top 20 albums, two of which reached the UK top three.

His debut single The Climb went to the top of the charts and was nominated for the Best British Single BRIT award in 2010.

To celebrate the release of his fifth studio album, Joe will embark on a nationwide live tour from July 14, named The Gloria Tour, which will feature songs from his new album, and more.

Joe will be joined on stage by special guests, X Factor’s Lloyd Daniels and Any Dream Will Do runners up Keith Jack and Ben James-Ellis, who have all featured in the musical phenomenon Bill Kenwright’s production of Joseph and the Technicolor® Dreamcoat.

This special concert tour opens at the Theatre Royal, Windsor, and travels the country, before finishing at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton.

It will be at Grimsby Auditorium on Friday August 11.

Tickets cost £26, £31 and £36.

Call the box office on 0300 300 0035 or book online at grimsbyauditorium.org.uk