Horncastle singers celebrate with seasonal shows

The Banovallum Singers have been out and about this festive season, bringing their 40th anniversary year to a close.

To mark four decades of music making, the choir included Night of Miracles in its Christmas repertoire.

This cantata, by John W Peterson, was first sung by a group of teachers at Banovallum School 40 years ago and was the beginnings of this well established mixed choir, which still has three of the original members.

As well as traditional carols and beautifully arranged seasonal songs, in the second half of their performances, the choir gave a rousing rendition of Merry Christmas Everybody as its finale, which raised the roof when the audience joined in enthusiastically.

The choir has also been wearing a new look uniform and red felt flowers were specially made by a former choir member.