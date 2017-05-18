Horncastle set to rock with tribute band gig

High-energy rock from the 70s will be played as Gone Shootin’ perform at Old Nicks Tavern this month.

The early era AC/DC tribute band specialise in ‘The Bon Scott Years’ before Brian Johnson took Bon’s place following his tragic death.

“We try to fully emulate and capture AC/DC’s energy, by playing some of the best rock tracks ever written” said vocalist Mark Goode, .

The band formed last September to great acclaim and they have since been in much demand, gigging in Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Hertfordshire and across Lincolnshire, with venues ranging from small local pub to headline slots at festivals with around 1,000 people.

Performing classic material such as Highway to Hell, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap and the legendary Whole Lotta Rosie!. plus many more, Gone Shootin’ will be at Nicks on Saturday, May 27, from 8pm.