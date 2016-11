Horncastle Rotary club holds its annual Christmas Concert this Saturday, November 26 at Banovallum School,

The programme will feature the Julie Deane Dancers, the Horncastle Ukulele band and the Community Choir.

All senior citizens are invited to go along, when there will also be lively sing a long sessions, lots of good cheer and interval refreshments.

Doors open at 1.30pm, with the concert from 2pm to 4pm, and admission is free.