Horncastle choral singers open up rehearsal night

Horncastle Choral Society is holding an open evening to get people singing.

Anyone who is keen on singing, interested in joining a choir or would like to know what goes on at a rehearsal is invited to go along on Monday October 9 and have a listen.

Music director Caroline Chadderton said: “The Open Evening is a first for the choral society, and comes as a result of discussions as to how we can get more people, especially young people, involved in singing.

“The choir is thriving, with 45-plus members, but we need to think to the future.”

The rehearsal is at the usual venue of Horncastle Methodist Church Hall in Queen Street, starting at 7.30pm.

That evening will also comprise the society’s annual autumn party, so part of the rehearsal will be a social get together, giving the opportunity to have a bite to eat and to chat informally.