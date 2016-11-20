Horncastle band get a slot at national festival

Horncastle based band Itchy Fingers are getting an opportunity to hit the main stage at the Great British Folk Festival that will be held in Skegness.

The festival is being held at Butlins in Skegness over the first weekend in December.

The band performed at the veent last year and were voted best band on the IntroducingStage.

This year they will appear as part of a prestigious line including, The Levellers, Lindisfarne, Donovan and Kate Rusby on the main stage.

The Skegness festival is now one of the key folk weekends on the calendar and attracts thousands of fans.

Visit Butlin’s website for ticket availability.

You can follow the band by going to: www.itchyfingers.info or www.facebook.com/itchyfingerslincs.

For more information, please call: 01507 527931.