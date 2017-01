Enjoy an evening of music at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School next week.

Jazz and light music will be performed at the evening in the school’s main hall being organised by the QEGS Parents’ Association.

West Street Jazz will be performing, along with other ensembles and soloists.

The jazz evening will be held on Thursday, February 9, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5, including a buffet, from 01507 522465.