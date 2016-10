Enjoy a Celebration of Words and Music at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle this Friday, October 28, starting at 7.30pm.

Featuring Chris and Gail Hinkins, their family and Caroline Chadderton, the evening will include items by Chopin, Joyce Grenfell, Rachmaninov, Flanders & Swann and others.

The event is organised by the Friends of St Mary’s.

Admission £10, including wine, with concessions £8 and children under 14 £5.