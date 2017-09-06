Formidable duo plays classic blues at Holton le Moor

This Sunday at the Hope Tavern in Holton Le Moor sees an afternoon of classic blues as a Manchester-based duo Mat Walklate and Paolo Fuschi take to the stage.

The two bluesmen have different cultural backgrounds, but when it comes to playing the blues, they speak the same language -they let the music do the talking.

A formidable partnership, they capture Classic 50s and 60s blues with power and authenticity along with R&B and a little ska.

British Blues Harp Champion Mat Walklate on harmonica and vocals, and Paolo Fuschi on guitar deliver hot, driving harp, immaculate, searing guitar and soulful vocals recreating the best of the golden age of urban blues.

They incarnate the true spirit of the blues and its universality.

The show starts at 4pm and the door charge is £8.