Entertainment on a different blues scale at Holton le Moor

Scottish bluesman Dave Arcari brings a different take on blues to the regular Sunday music sessions at The Hope Tavern this weekend.

Described as an alternative blues (alt.blues) guitarist and songwriter, Arcari’s sound owes as much to trash country, punk and rockabilly as they do to pre-war Delta blues and have been showcased through ten internationally-acclaimed solo album releases.

Since Winning the Alexis Korner Memorial Trophy back in 1993, Arcari has become one of the hardest gigging live artists on the circuit.

He has featured at festivals and showcases around the world.

Having built up his audience in the USA, 2017 has seen Arcari focussing his live work on UK and Europe.

Sunday’s gig at Holton le Moor (September 17), starts at 4pm.

The door charge is £8.