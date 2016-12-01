Elliott aims to show Horncastle is home sweet home

Horncastle singer/songwriter Elliott Morris really will be looking to hit the high notes when he performs in his hometown this Friday, December 2.

Elliott has confirmed he has reached his CrowdFunding target to back his long-awaited debut album, which will be released next year.

Anyone who has pledged towards the album will gain free entry to the concert at the Red Lion Theatre on Friday evening (7.30pm).

Tickets are still on general sale from the town’s Music Shop.

Elliott has raised 16 per cent more than the target figure for his album which means the men’s charity ‘CALM’ will benefit. Pledges have come in from all over the world including Texas, Belgium and Russia.

Elliott said: “I can’t wait to play the show in Horncastle. Expect a night of new music, old music and some fun covers.”