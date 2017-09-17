Double delight of tribute music

A tribute to ABBA and the Bee Gees comes to Grimsby Auditorium this autumn.

Thank You for the Music combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances by an all-star cast that will have you thanking ABBA for the music again and again - and if that wasn’t enough, the audience will be treated to non-stop hits from the UK’s top Bee Gees tribute act too, so they will win again.

The show is on November 24 at 7.30pm, with tickets from the box office on 0300 300 0035.