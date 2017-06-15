Don’t miss the Kaisers at Rasen, says Nadia

Market Rasen Racecourse’s general manager says she is ‘delighted’ with the bumper turnout to Olly Murs’ gig - and is looking ahead to the Kaiser Chiefs.

Nadia Powell said more than 12,500 thousand racegoers flocked to Market Rasen on June 2 for a adreneline fuelled day of racing and live music from superstar Olly Murs.

Mrs Powell also said the uptake on tickets for the Kaiser Chiefs’ August 19 evening performace had increased since audiences hailed Olly’s show the ‘best concert ever’.

Mrs Powell said: “We are absolutely delighted with how the day went, with a massive turnout of nearly 13,000.

“Olly is a racing fan so he had a fabulous day and really entertained the crowds.

“Racegoers have said that his show was the best concert we’ve ever had at Market Rasen, which is great to hear.”

Looking to the future, Mrs Powell said there was the return of the Betfred and Lincs FM Summer Plate Ladies’ Day set for July 22 - which she said will be ‘bigger and better’ than ever before.

She said: “It the biggest social event in the racing calender for the whole of Lincolnshire.

“We’ll be hosting live bands throughout the day alongside racing fixtures, with a live DJ set after the last race.

“We’ll also have a bigger and better Best Dressed Awards, with star spotters inviting stylish racegoers to join the competition.”

Mrs Powell also told The Mail that the public should look out for the Racecourse’s stand at the Lincolnshire Show later this month, where plenty of offers and competitions will be available.

She also said Kaiser Chief tickets were selling fast, and that those hoping to see them perform live should book ‘as soon as possible’ to secure a place.

Mrs Powell said: “The Kaiser Chiefs have played loads of racecourse shows - so it will be a fantastic performance.

“Tickets are still available - but you should book sooner rather than later!”

Book your Kaiser Chief and Ladies Day tickets online at www. http://marketrasen. thejockeyclub.co.uk/