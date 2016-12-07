Christmas concert for Horncastle Choral Society

Horncastle & District Choral Society’s Christmas concert will be held on Saturday, December 10, in St Mary’s Church.

The programme will include excerpts from J S Bach’s Christmas Oratorio and a selection of carols.

The concert will be conducted by musical director Caroline Chadderton and the singers will be accompanied by Chris Hinkins on the piano.

A warm welcome is extended to everyone, and there will be an opportunity for the audience to join in with a carol or two, to help get everyone into the festive spirit.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7, which includes refreshments, and are available from choir members in advance or at the door on the night.

Find out more about the Choral Society and keep up to date with the choir by visiting www.horncastle-choral.co.uk or @horncastle_cs on Twitter.