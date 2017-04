The Big Band sound comes to Minting Village Hall this weekend.

Taking to the stage this Saturday, April 22, is the Bluestones Big Band.

With 12 years experience, the band will be playing a mixture of old and new arrangements of music associated with the jazz and swing era.

The evening gets underway at 8pm, with tickets £8 from Minting Farm Shop, Horncastle Music Shop or 07765 934089.