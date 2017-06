Star of the Sixties, Ricky Valance, who had the number 1 hit ‘Tell Laura I Love Her’, will be appearing at Coronation Hall in Woodhall Spa this weekend.

Organised by Woodhall Spa Lions, the show will be on Saturday, June 10, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 from the Book Fayre in Woodhall Spa, 01526 354501, or Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 526566.

Alternatively, call Lion Marcus on 01526 353880.