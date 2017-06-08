Americana trible-bill in Market Rasen

Market Rasen’s Festival Hall is gearing up for a triple bill of Americana Roots Folk music this month, so don’t miss out.

Over from the USA, Jonathan Byrd and Kyshona Armstrong are joined by Robert Lane from Birmingham for an energy-filled night of live music.

From North Carolina, Byrd has been hailed as one of the top 50 songwriters of the past 50 years, while Kyshona, from South Carolina, was recently named one of the Top 5 Roots Artists.

This is the only venue on their national tour where all three artists are performing together.

Tickets cost £10 and are available in advance from the Box Office at Garnetts’ Sweet Shop in the town’s Queen Street, email bookingsclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk or call 01673 842479.

Doors open at 6.15pm for a 7.15pm start.

For more information log on to marketrasenlive.co.uk/americana/