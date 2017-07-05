Americana music makes a welcome return to Horncastle

Following her hugely successful and thoroughly mesmerising date last year, Hannah Aldridge is back in Horncastle.

Following the release of her second album, Gold Rush, Hannah is on a European tour and will be performing in the community centre on Friday July 14.

The daughter of Alabama Music Hall of Famer Walt Aldridge, Hannah’s vocal talents rarely go unrecognised.

With sounds ranging from blues in the Mississippi Delta to the dusty, dixieland jazz sounds of New Orleans, the musical stylings of Hannah Aldridge leaves no inspiration or influence untapped.

Support will come from Sarah Marie Hughes.

Tickets for the concert, in aid of Boston’s Butterfly Hospice, cost £10 and are available from Horncastle Music Shop in Bullring Horncastle, email s.goodacre@hotmail.co.uk or call 07773 466457.