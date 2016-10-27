A Magical night of Mozart at Grimsby Auditorium

Be immersed in the wonderful music and the classical baroque world of one of the world’s greatest romantic composers as Magical Mozart by Candlelight comes to the stage at Grimsby Auditorium.

From the producers of A Viennese Strauss Gala, enjoy beautiful settings, costumes and lighting, and of course candles, as the European Baroque Ensemble and Singers transport you back to the sumptuous past.

There is a packed programme of classical music and song, including excerpts from Mozart’s Operas, such as The Magic Flute, the Marriage of Figaro, Cosi Fan Tutte, and many more.

Mozart’s most popular, and famous operas are all beautifully sung by world class soloists, who, alongside the Ensemble, perform some of his most memorable pieces.

Magical Mozart is this Sunday, October 30, starting at 7.30pm.

To book tickets visit the box office or call 0300 300 0035

Alternatively, book on line at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk