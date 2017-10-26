Museum at Night for Thorpe Camp

Along with hundreds of museums, galleries, libraries and heritage sites across Europe, Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre will be opening its doors after hours for the Museums at Night celebration.

The Tattershall Thorpe volunteer-managed centre tells the story of RAF Woodhall Spa and of life in Lincolnshire during World War Two.

It is also part of the First World War Centenary Partnership led by the Imperial War Museum.

The centre’s opening on Saturday October 28 will start at 7.30pm with an illustrated lecture by Michael Credland - Tommy Goes to War.

Afterwards, the visitor centre will be open for a special night time viewing.

Light refreshments will also be available.

Tickets for the event cost £5 and are available, along with further details, from 01526 342249 or through the website at www.thorpecamp.org